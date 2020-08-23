Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

I can’t be sabotaged by a Socrate Safo who wears crooked spectacles – John Dumelo

John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

While some showbiz personalities, including, Clement Bonney (Mr. Beautiful), claim their career dipped after they declared their political affiliations, actor John Dumelo has a different narrative.



Mr. Beautiful has on countless occasions ranted that some movie producers who he tagged as sympathisers and/or members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plotted against him and resolved to not cast him in movies because he belonged to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Making a submission on UTV's United Showbiz, Saturday, John Dumelo who is the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate of the opposition NDC said his services are still being sought regardless of his party colours.



Mr. Dumelo's comment however did not come without a dig at colleague filmmaker Socrate Safo who is known to be a member of the ruling NPP.



"I considered the implications but if you're determined, you'll never be distracted. You know there is a passion for it. I don't have any regrets.



"My acting career hasn't been affected. How can a person with crooked spectacles [pointing to Socrate Safo] sabotage me?" he wondered.





