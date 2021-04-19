I can sleep with another man to help my boyfriend - Rose of Date Rush

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: GH Base

Rose from Season 4 of Date Rush has revealed how far she will go for her boyfriend.



The reality show contestant has already made a number of controversial comments, both on and off the show.



Her most recent comment is both shocking and intriguing, and it has blown many netizens’ minds as they are stunned by it.



During an interview with Xandy Karmel, she asked Rose if she meant she will sleep with another man to support her boyfriend, and she boldly said ‘Yes’.



She said, however, she will do so with a man who is not his boyfriend’s acquaintance, sounding very sure and assured about what she had said.



Watch the interview with Xandy Karmel in the post below:



