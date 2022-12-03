‘I can also play for Ghana if Baba Rahman plays 100 minutes for Black Stars’ – Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has jabbed Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman following his performances for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.



The musician says he can also play for Ghana if Baba Rahman can still play 100 minutes for the Black Stars team at the world stage.



The defender has come under severe public criticisms for his performance at the world cup which is seen by many as average or not a Black Stars standard.



Adding his voice to the criticisms, the Ghanaian gospel minister said, “if this guy can still play full 100 mins then I can play for GHANA… Look at the balls he could not even connect?”.



In another post, he called for the Black Stars team to be dissolved.



“The truth of the matter is this; the senior national team will have to be scrapped. I don’t think these boys will come to Africa to play Afcon qualifiers,” he said.



A 2-0 win for Uruguay in their Group H decider with Ghana prevented the Black Stars from enacting any sort of revenge for their quarter-final loss at the 2010 World Cup, but this pulsating victory for La Celeste at the 2022 edition came with a heavy price.



South Korea’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the corresponding group stage decider saw them leapfrog both Uruguay and Ghana late on, meaning they’ll progress to the last 16, and send both of these sides home despite Uruguay’s victory.



The build-up to the match had been dominated by Luis Suarez’s handball right at the end of extra-time in their 2010 knockout match. Asamoah Gyan’s miss proved fatal for Ghana 12 years ago, but captain Andre Ayew, the only remaining player from the 2010 squad, couldn’t avenge.





Goals:De Arrascaeta 26′, 32′Confirmed lineups:Ghana (4-2-3-1, right to left): 1. Ati-Zigi (GK) — 26. Seidu, 18. Amartey, 4. Salisu, 17. Rahman — 5. Partey, 21. Abdul Samed — 20. Kudus, 10. A. Ayew, 9. J. Ayew — 19. Williams.Uruguay (4-4-2, right to left): 23. Rochet (GK) — 13. Varela, 2. Gimenez, 19. Coates, 16. Olivera — 8. Pellistri, 15. Valverde, 6. Bentancur, 10. De Arrascaeta, — 11. Nunez, 9. Suarez.