I bought the car myself - Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Tracey Boakye’s claims

Actress Tracey Boakye and Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarznegger has denied claims by Tracey Boakye that she bought her a 2019 Toyota RAV4.



It would be recalled that, a few days ago, in one of Tracey Boakye’s live Instagram streams when she was attacking Mzbel, she revealed that she’s so rich that she even bought her friend, Afia Schwarznegger a 2019 Toyota RAV4 but asked Afia not to tell the world about it on Social media.



Days after making that claim, one would expect that Afia Schwarznegger would come out to confirm the claim by Tracey Boakye but has denied it after she was asked by fans on her Facebook page.



Afia Schwar had posted a video teasing Tracey Boakye in what appears to be like a funny prayer request.



She’s heard asking God to also connect her to that man who would also buy her a house in East Legon.



It’s no secret that, Tracey Boakye has been bragging about owning a house in East Legon, a property acquired for her by her mysterious sugar daddy, many Ghanaians are dying to know.



When Afia Schwarz posted the video, she was also driving the said 2019 Toyota RAV, and that prompted fans, to advise her to stop teasing Tracey else, she would come for her car.



She then responded to the comments; “I bought my car from Erata ..kindly go and ask who bought it there. Tnx.”



