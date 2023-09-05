I believe in God but not the Bible - Charlie Dior

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has said that he does not believe in the Bible although he is a Christian and has faith in the existence of God.



According to him, the Bible contains stories that are written by some individuals with twisted facts and all sorts of adjustments hence his disbelief in the holy book.



The popular fashion critic indicated that he believes in God almighty but not Jesus Christ or the bible because he is the supreme being and any other thing falls beneath him.



In an interview with renowned Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Charlie Dior stated that he does not consider religion and barely partakes in church activities.



“I [Charlie Dior] don’t consider religion. For example in Christianity, the bible has been translated so many times with some facts twisted and all sorts of things so don’t I really consider religion?



“I am not a church person who likes going to church, singing, listening to the preacher, and all of that but I believe in God. I believe there is a higher being. I believe in energies but not the bible,” Charlie Dior stated.



When asked whether he believes in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, he responded, “On the [crucifixion of Jesus Christ] I believe they are stories somebody wrote,” he said.



Charlie Dior is noted for his criticisms of celebrities with regard to their outfit and how they carry themselves at public events.



