I attempted smoking in SHS but the prayers of my father slapped me - Akesse Brempong

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Akesse Brempong has disclosed that he attempted smoking in school but the prayers of his father kept slapping himself at the least attempt.



The musician was speaking on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



According to him, he was a stubborn boy growing but brilliant.



He told host Sokoohemaa Kukua that his father wanted him to read science but he preferred visual arts.



Akesse Brempong said his father also wanted him to go to Prempeh College, but he chose Kumasi High School because most of his friends were there.



He said he was someone who had the intention of smoking and chasing after girls in school but the prayers by his father helped to change him.



According to him, before he left for school, the father prayed and asked God to bring him back from school as a changed person.