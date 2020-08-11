I am very proud of how far Shatta Wale has come - Maame Dokono

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Veteran Ghanaian actress and mentor to a lot of young people, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has showered praises on Dancehall star Shatta Wale for his international collaboration with American Pop star Beyonce.



The host of storytelling series “By The Fire Side” expressed her administration for Shatta Wale who was one of her students for being studious and taking his career as a musician to a different level.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment show, Maame Dokono stated that she was excited when she read in the news that Shatta Wale had featured Beyonce on the Already project culled from the Black Is King Film.



“I’m very proud of him. Look at how he started and how far he’s gone. The whole Ghana is proud of you. Shatta go on, don’t stop there oh, go on until we can’t have you again,” Maame Dokono advised.



Meanwhile Shatta Wale is currently rebranding his social media page as he has deleted all posts leaving his picture with Beyonce.





