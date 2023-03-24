'I am too jollof for your rice' is my kind of bars and fans love it - Medikal

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Rapper, Medikal has created a niche for himself in the rap industry with the catchy but funny phrases he employs in his lyrics. Although some may not term it hardcore rap, he plans to stick to this flow, adding that the fans love and connect with his music.



The Ghana rapper has announced that his major goal is to release at least three bangers each year. This requires a lot of work but brings him joy to see music lovers jamming to his tunes.



"My duty is to give at least, three hit songs every year and release an EP or album for my listeners to vibe with. Every year you'll find me in there somehow. From 'Stubborn Academy', you'll find 'Kanieshie-Odorkor-Accra', and you will find 'I am too Jollof for your rice'. You will always get something to jam to," he said.



Speaking on the Big Convo on 3 Music, Medikal hammered that he does not care when a section of the public ridicule his flow or compares them to other Ghanaian rappers.



The rapper who is set to release an album titled 'Planning & Plotting' added that his music is dope and fans can testify to it.



"I don't just say those things to generate extra buzz. I do it effortlessly, I say what I feel like saying. These are lines, it is my own bars. Each rapper has their style and someone might rubbish their style. That is my signature and so I don't mind how some people see it but in my opinion and that of my fans, it is dope. They connect to my music and they vibe with it," he disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





