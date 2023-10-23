'I am still optimistic that justice for Mohbad will be obtained' - Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to provide an important update on the ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s tragic death.



In a heartfelt message addressed to Mohbad’s supporters, who have anxiously awaited updates and the results of the investigation, she assured them that the pursuit of justice for Mohbad has not been abandoned.



According to her, the determination to achieve justice remains unwavering.



Tonto Dikeh explained that she, along with others, has fulfilled her part, and they will continue to exert all efforts within their capacity.



She emphasized that it is now up to the Nigerian police to deliver justice. Collaborating closely with the authorities, she maintains an optimistic outlook on obtaining justice for Mohbad.



Expressing gratitude, Tonto Dikeh extended her thanks to all those who have supported the case.



She encouraged not only Nigerians but anyone backing Mohbad to remain resolute and steadfast in the fight for justice. She emphasized the importance of their voices in this quest for justice.



Background



Tragically, Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, leaving many in shock. A video shared by his friend depicting Mohbad’s lifeless body in a car seat confirmed his untimely demise.



Following his death, several controversies and speculations emerged, with attention being drawn to the potential involvement of Sam Larry and Naira Marley.



Prior to his passing, Mohbad had engaged in an online feud with Naira Marley, the Marlians group leader. He had even suggested that Naira Marley should be held accountable if anything were to happen to him.



The police have questioned both Naira Marley and Sam Larry in connection with Mohbad’s death. Furthermore, Mohbad’s wife and the friend who was with him last have also undergone police interrogations.



Having conducted an autopsy, the police findings and the outcome of the investigation are eagerly awaited by the public. Mohbad’s death has been a profoundly sorrowful event, and the consistent updates provided by Tonto Dikeh, in collaboration with renowned actress Iyabo Ojo, serve as a ray of hope for justice to be served in Mohbad’s case.

