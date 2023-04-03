I am officially off the market - D-Black

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Award-winning Ghanaian musician D-Black has announced that he's officially off the market.



The rapper, whose real name is Desmond Blackmore, took to Instagram to share the news with netizens.



He said, "She said Yes!! Officially off the market guys” which he shared with a heart and different emojis.



The post has received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow musicians, who have been quick to express their good wishes and excitement for him.



This news surprises many of D-Black's fans, as the rapper has always kept his personal life private and has shared images of his children and fiance on a few occasions.



Some have cast doubts, indicating it could be the usual prank for a product which would be unveiled soon.



Meanwhile, the rapper has yet to reveal any details about the wedding plans.



D-Black has been in the music industry for over a decade and has released several hit songs, earning him numerous awards and nominations.



He is also the founder and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, a record label that has produced some of Ghana's top talents in the music industry.





