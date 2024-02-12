‘I am not carrying any pastor’s child’ – Dr Kwaku Oteng’s ex-wife

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, the ex-wife of Dr. Kweku Oteng, is ‘matching energies’ with Afia Schwarzenegger, as she has dropped another response to the comedienne’s new set of allegations.



Earlier, in a barrage of wild allegations, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Akua Amoakowaa was caught cheating with multiple partners, a situation which led to her divorce with Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



She also claimed that the Angel Group of Companies’ founder’s ex-wife was pregnant for a popular pastor, among others.



Akua Amoakowaa, however, after chancing on these claims decided not to let ‘sleeping dogs lie’.



“I have never and will never date a pastor because I can't be osofo maame. I am not carrying any seed currently because I am busy studying. If the stray dog claims I am pregnant with a pastor and blackmailing him, I dare her to mention the pastor's name. Stray dog. I thought you were fearless? Mention the pastor's name. I dare you. You are full of lies and deceit. I have always known you to be a pathological liar.”



Touching on the assertion that she shouldn’t have ‘descended into the gutters’ with the comedienne, Akua emphasized the need to put people into their rightful place sometimes.



Akua, afterwards, announced that she has halted her fight with Afia Schwarzenegger, although she doesn’t regret any bit of it.



“There comes a time in a person's life when you have to step down from your high horse, take off your boots and walk barefooted in the mud. But you always have to remember that is not where you belong. I am sorry for the people I disappointed for descending to the stray dog's level but I don't regret doing that. She has bullied me for too long. I am done and dusted. Thank you all for the love and support. I am back to factory settings. Plush, classy and boujie.”



