I am not bothered by critics of my semi-nude pics - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame has responded to the criticisms and controversies surrounding viral photos of him wearing nothing but his boxer shorts.



The photos, which were shared on social media on his 47th birthday on April 17, 2024, were part of an ad campaign for his new boxer shorts brand.



Okyeame Kwame, who is also known as the rap doctor, said that he saw nothing wrong or indecent in the photos he posted, as he believed that bodies were just vessels and should not be taken too seriously.



He said that he was not ashamed or afraid of showing his body, as he was confident and comfortable in his own skin.



“When we go to the beach, don’t we wear underwear in public? Why are we so attached to our concept of the body? I am not this body. I am not just a body. This body will die out. I am something more than just a body,” he said in a live discussion with radio personality Bola Ray on Starr FM.



Okyeame Kwame, who is known for his innovative and creative fashion choices, said that the conversation should rather focus on the positive aspects of the boxer shorts he was advertising.



“We tend to focus on negativity too much. Instead of people talking about me in a pair of boxer shorts, why can't they talk about the fact that the shorts are made from recycled material or that they come from a factory built in Ghana and provide jobs to Ghanaians?”



Okyeame Kwame's boxer shorts photos generated mixed reactions from the public, with some praising him for his boldness and style, while others criticized him for his lack of modesty and respect.



Some celebrities, such as Kwaku Manu, Delay, and Zionfelix, have also commented on his photos, either jokingly or seriously, on their social media platforms.



ID/ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.