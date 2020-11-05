Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am not a slay queen- Sister Afia

play videoSongstress Sister Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Francisca Gawugah known in the showbiz industry as Sister Afia has distanced herself from claims that she is a ‘Slay Queen.’



A slay queen in layman's language is a woman who wants to 'choke' everyone else with how beautiful they feel they are but now it has been associated with ‘prostitution’ in the Ghanaian community.



Though many female celebrities in the country have publicly embraced the tag ‘Slay Queen’, Sister Afia who composed a song on it in 2018 on the Queen Solomon Album, said she is not part of the ‘Slay Queen’ gang despite composing a song for them.



“Please I only did a slay queen song but I’m not a slay queen myself," the singer said when host Abeiku Santana asked her if she is still a slay queen.



She continued that: “Now everybody is making slay queen look like an ashawo(prostitution) thing so I don’t even want to have that name on me even though I have sung about it before. I don’t want to have anything to do with it.”



