I am in a very nice relationship now – Michy reveals

Television host cum brand influencer, Michy, has disclosed her relationship status and according to her, she is in a very nice relationship.



She said this in an interview on UTV when she was quizzed by the host if she would consider a reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Shatta Wale.



Michy in a quick response mentioned that she still has love for the Dancehall musician but such love cannot be considered as romantic but a brotherly love.



Michy added that Ghanaians should not anticipate any reunion between her and Shatta Wale because she is in a nice relationship with someone whose identity was not disclosed.



“I won’t say feel something like the way it used to be. It is more brotherly right now and we have a child together so I owe him that care. I have shown enough, a lot of care publicly to him. We won’t be hypocrites and say it just faded off. Yes, there are things I have made fade off but for that tiny bit of sweetness is still there. I am not good but I am actually in a very nice relationship now”, she told the host.



During the interaction, the media personality also said she was grateful she has been able to settle her difference with Shatta Wale after they broke up about five years ago thus there is no bad blood between them.



“I actually appreciate that post and I am glad we have both looked over our differences for the sake of the child and for the sake of business that we can do in the future. I thank God that we have been able to look beyond the bad blood and live amicably”, she said.



This conversation came about when Shatta Wale took to his Twitter page to show support to Michy who recently released her first single.





Watch the interview below:





