I am 'ashamed' - Sarkodie speaks on absence at Nana Ampadu’s funeral

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie has expressed regret for being absent at the funeral of late Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu.



In a Facebook post on October 9, the musician said he was ashamed of himself and hurt for missing Nana Ampadu’s funeral despite being reminded about it by veteran actor, David Dontoh.



He said even though David Dontoh’s reminder lingered on his mind, it apparently skipped him on the day of the event.



Sarkodie added that it was bad enough for him to be missing the funerals of legends stressing that he needs to do better.



He wrote: “Ashamed and hurt for not making it to the Legend Nana Ampadu’s funeral … Uncle David Dontoh told me about it last Sunday… Crazy how I had it on my mind from then and still missed it but all the same Rest In Peace Grandpa May the almighty keep you safe No excuse makes sense to even myself missing all these legends' funerals... Need to do better”.



Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, while on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra with his funeral slated for October 8.



A day after his passing, Sarkodie made a post on social media revealing that the late music icon had once given him wise advice about not posting private stuff on social media.



A state funeral in Accra was organized for the late Nana Kwame Ampadu and he was subsequently transported to his hometown at Obo Kwahu, in the Eastern Region, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, where he has been laid to rest.



The state funeral was attended by prominent personalities including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Alban Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament), Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Alan Kyerematen (Trade and Industry Minister).



Members of the clergy, musicians from Ghana's Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), actors from the Obra Drama Group, family members, friends, and members of the general public were also present during the state funeral.



The late Nana Kwame Ampadu is survived by a wife, Madam Joyce AB Frimpong, 24 children and 30 grandchildren. He was 76 years old.







