You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 21Article 1699262

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

'I am a sex addict, friends have tagged me a nymphomaniac' - Big Brother housemate reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee

Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee, has disclosed that she is addicted to sex.

Jaypee made this known during a conversation with Ebubu on Friday.

The housemate who doubles as a professional nurse said her friends call her a “Nymphomaniac.

“I am a sex addict, my friends call me a Nymphomaniac.

“I love sex. Since yesterday I have been losing my mind. I am so horny like I am going crazy. I’m that girl that guys meet and realize they don’t love sex as I do. If I am with you, you are going enjoy the benefit,” she said.

Meanwhile, the widely-watched reality TV show, Big Brother has started its new season dubbed 'Titans'.

It is a calculated mashup of South African and Nigerian versions of the franchise.

With a 24-hour live feed broadcast from Johannesburg, 20 participants from both nations go head-to-head for the ultimate prize of $100,000, and the opportunity to become the latest star to emerge from the much-loved television show.

Selecting contestants from these countries is no surprise.

South Africa and Nigeria are cultural powerhouses, translating as strongholds for Big Brother since its inception, with a legion of viewers cultivated along the way.

In the franchise’s history, it’s a never-seen-before setup. But it’s nostalgia-inducing, harkening back to incarnations of the show in the early 2000s, with contestants from all over the continent.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Michael Folley, aka Rambo

I made Alan Kyeramaten lose the flagbearer election against Nana Addo - Rambo

Sportsleading sports icon

Memphis Depay, is an Dutch born with a Ghanaian heritage

Photos of footballers with the craziest back tattoos

Businessleading business icon

Opanyin Kwame Wadie during his interaction with Kwahu Ambassador

From a storekeeper to a multi-millionaire - Meet one of Kwahu's greatest businessmen

Africaleading africa news icon

Nigeria flag

Nigeria consulate in South Africa suffers power cut over US$23,000 debt

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File Photo

Akudzeto Ablakwa was wrong after all with his gargantuan cathedral expose