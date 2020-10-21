Tabloid News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Hustle so your girl won’t text someone ‘hey dawger’ – Medikal advises

Hip hop artiste of the year Medikal has put out a word for his followers and fans, especially his male fans.



The ‘La hustle’ hitmaker has gone ahead to extend his advice in the song to his social media. The song which basically talks about hustling so you won’t be broke has made the rapper come out with this follow up advise.



According to him, as a guy you have to hustle so your girlfriend or wife won’t go and text another person with the aim of begging or asking for money.



In a hilarious way, he said, “Hustle o! Make your girl no go text somebody ‘hey Dawger’” the post did not only serve as advice but also a funny quote which made people laugh.



Hustle o ! Make your girl no go text somebody ‘hey Dawger’ — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) October 19, 2020

