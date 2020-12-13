LifeStyle of Sunday, 13 December 2020

How women can control misunderstandings with their spouses

Ghanaian actor Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa has shared tips with women on how they can limit misunderstandings in their relationships or marriages.



Discussing “The power of communication” in an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s “In Bed with Adwen”, he commented that it is not possible to have a perfect relationship without arguments, however, these arguments and petty misunderstandings can be controlled.



Sharing these tips on how to control misunderstandings in relationships, he noted women need to know the type of men that their husbands are.



“If my wife knows that I’m a hot-tempered person, she needs to know what to do to calm me when I’m angry. When I’m angry, she is not supposed to come to me instantly. Even if I am the wrong one, she needs to overlook the situation and wait till the right time when I’m calm to confront me.



Before confronting me, she needs to know the type of person I am and know the type of questions to ask me”, he said.



Again, Grandpa added that women should be mindful of the tone with which they talk to their partners because respect can also make or break a relationship.



According to him, the Bible advises that women respect their husbands and that men love their wives because God knows that the level of love a man can give is low, hence the woman’s respect is very important in building her man’s love for her.

