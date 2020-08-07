You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 07Article 1028281

LifeStyle of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

How to make tomato salad

This healthy tomato salad is really one of the simplest sides.

There is something about the combination of fresh tomatoes, red onions and a splash of vinegar that is irresistible.

Ingredients:

¼ cup red onion thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh herbs

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup bocconcini sliced or diced, optional

Method:

Place tomatoes, red onion and bocconcini.

Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Toss to combine.

Season with salt, pepper and fresh herbs to taste.

Serve.

