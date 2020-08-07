LifeStyle of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

How to make tomato salad

A photo of a Tomato salad

This healthy tomato salad is really one of the simplest sides.



There is something about the combination of fresh tomatoes, red onions and a splash of vinegar that is irresistible.



Ingredients:



¼ cup red onion thinly sliced



1 tablespoon fresh herbs



3 tablespoons olive oil



1 tablespoon red wine vinegar



Salt and pepper to taste



½ cup bocconcini sliced or diced, optional



Method:



Place tomatoes, red onion and bocconcini.



Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Toss to combine.



Season with salt, pepper and fresh herbs to taste.



Serve.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.