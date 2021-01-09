Music of Saturday, 9 January 2021

How the police handled my former manager’s death was pathetic – Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kesse and his late manager, Fennec Otchere

Chief Executive Officer of Madtime Entertainment, Kwaw Kesse has described as disappointing the manner in which the police handled the murder case regarding his former manager, Fennec Otchere.



The late Fennec Otchere was murdered at his Spintex residence in Accra, March 13, 2014, by some unidentified men.



Following his death, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson (Bulldog) was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) as a suspect but was later freed.



After seven years of failing to bring offenders to book, Kwaw Kese appears devastated about the fact that justice has since not been served.



In an interview with Andy Dosty, the ‘dondo’ hitmaker revealed that the police have closed the case after several years of unprofitable investigations.



“The last time we heard a briefing from the police, they told us that the case was closed. This was 2 years ago. We are in a country where MPs snatch ballot sheets so how do you expect the laws to work?” he asked.



He partly blamed family members and acquaintances for how the case was mishandled, adding that, none of them showed proper interest in it.



“It’s pathetic because aside from Fennec working for me, he was working for other people and he had a family. All these people did not show any interest. If we have to pursue the case then all these people have to come together,” he stated.

