How fans and Ghanaian musicians received news of KiDi's comeback

Entertainment of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi in a public statement that announced his comeback after a two-month break highlighted the love and support Ghanaians and music lovers offered him during his absence.



On Friday, April 14 some colleagues of the music and his fans took over the comment section of the post that confirmed the artiste was in good health. This comes after speculations that the resigning VGMA Artiste of the Year was down with a stroke, a claim his management had earlier debunked.



"I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands I work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and I can't appreciate you enough," parts of KiDi's statement read.



Die-hard fans of KiDi breathed a sigh of relief and wished him the very best following his assurance of getting back to music production.



"I am glad to be back to doing what I love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me," he added.



Medikal, Berla Mundi, Fameye, Camidoh, Efya, D-Black are among the lot to have welcomed KiDi with well wishes.



