How celebrities welcomed Abeiku Santana’s apology to Mzbel

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abeiku Santana appears to have earned more respect from some members of the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity after rendering a public apology to Mzbel after he labelled her a former artiste.



This follows several backlashes from Mzbel, her camp and a section of the public after what has been described as rubbishing the singer’s almost 20 years of hard work and contribution to the entertainment industry.



Abeiku Santana earlier downgraded the ’16 years’ hitmaker in the presence of an upcoming musician, Chief One, who was in the Okay FM studios to promote his craft.



In an interview session, Abeiku Santana asked Chief One to name a musician whom he was yearning to collaborate with, and the budding singer, without hesitation, cited Mzbel.



This came as a surprise to the Abeiku, as he queried why an upcoming singer would intend to collaborate with a ‘former artiste’ like Mzbel.



But after encountering countless attacks on social media following that incident, Abeiku Santana has apologized, and this particular move has been applauded by some celebrities.



The likes of Kaywa, Tic, Popeskinny, Tulenkey, Victoria Michaels, Keche Andrew, and others have heaped praise on the broadcaster for what they described as displaying a high sense of maturity.



They trooped under Abeiku’s apology post and shared their opinions on the development.



“When I saw the interview and you said it, I was like “eeeiiii asem ben na bra errr ka yi” I wanted to call you up to draw your attention to it, but it skipped me, only to see this apology Mzbel on your page. Whatever was said in the background, whoever called you to draw your attention to it has done very well, and you have also shown that you are indeed a real Gee who means well by this apology. Bless you #Wayo,” highlife singer Tic wrote.



“Thank you for doing this. I know the Queen will forgive you,” Pope Skinny’s comment read.







Read more comments below:





















EB/BOG