How can you be staying in a rented apartment yet buy cars? - Kumchacha on Free SHS

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Kumchacha has likened Ghana’s Free Senior High School initiative to someone renting a room but having a lot of cars.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye, Prophet Kumchacha said it’s a high level of stupidity for anyone to be renting an apartment yet possessing so many cars at the same time.



He said “I have been traveling all over the world and there’s nowhere in Europe that Free SHS is easy like the way we’ve implemented ours.



“Look at the number of school-going students with no one paying absolutely no school fees so why won’t we go to IMF with all these huge monies that we’re paying,” he continued sighted by MyNewsGh.com



He told Amansan Krakye, the host “Our situation now can be likened to someone who is renting someone’s apartment or staying in a rented house but that same person is having about five cars.



“Doing such a thing shows that you are not sensible because how can you be staying in a rented house yet you are having about four private cars,” he added on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He queried “It shows your level of stupidity to do such a thing and that’s the situation we find ourselves with the implementation of the Free SHS which has led us to the IMF”.