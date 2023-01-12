How a waiter reacted after seeing Michy with a new guy on a date

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michelle Diamond Gbagonah, (Michy), the ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, has disclosed that after four years of breakup, she is still being tagged as his lover.



According to Michy, although they have both moved on, people still bug her around with traces of their past relationship.



Highlighting the extent to which fans still associate her with the dancehall artiste, Michy during an interview with Kwaku Manu recalled an interesting ordeal with a waiter;



“January 5th is my four years anniversary of singleness but people still tag me with him. Someone takes me out on a date and a waiter screams paah paah when he sees me. I have to alert him that I was brought out on a date and that I am not here alone. As for the name Shatta Michy I think it has come to say. There is nothing I can do to it. I have tried but people still call me by that name so I have left it as it is. We have broken up but it seems I’m still the original Shatta Michy.”



However, Michy, has established that she is open to a new relationship.



She has also disclosed the kind of qualities she needs in a man this time around.



“I’m open to anyone who is stable-minded, mature and rich. As for being rich, it is a must. I have learnt my lessons from suffering with a man. I’m not towing that lane again,” she added.



Watch the video below:







EB/FNOQ