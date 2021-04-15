How a guy dumped me for eating 6 slices of bread at a sitting – Lady narrates

LifeStyle of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: GH Base

A lady who thought her date will be fun experienced the worse when she was ditched right after the date ended.



Not knowing your partner’s turn-off can cause you to lose someone you so much cherished.



Little things such as snoring while sleeping or even dunking your bread in your tea are turn-offs for some people.



In relation to the above-mentioned scenarios, a young lady @brandybride has taken to her Twitter page to narrate how a guy she was supposedly seeing and hoping they would tie the knot and become more romantically involved ditched her.



According to her, he ditched her because she ate 6 slices of bread over one sitting.



Here’s what she wrote; “I remember one time I went to this guy’s house and ate 6 slices of bread. That was the last time he ever called me.”



