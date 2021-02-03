Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

How Sarkodie lured Despite to dance to 'Happy Day' on 59th birthday

Sarkodie dancing with some invited guests at Despite's 59th birthday party

It was Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's 59th birthday celebration - a happy day it was - and even though he seemingly resisted moving to the dancefloor, the business mogul eventually honoured the invitation.



In the background was Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' which features Kuami Eugene, a song that sums up the celebration considering the title and lyrics; a piece that trumpets the goodness of God to mankind.



Leading a section of the invited guests was Sarkodie who joyously rapped along and respectfully pulled Despite who was seated and nodding to join the fun. And although the renowned businessman did not spend much time on the dancefloor, it was a moment to relish. He gently moved to the rhythm with both hands in the air amid cheers.



The party continued unabated with his partner Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong taking over the baton to showcase his dance prowess.



The event took place at Despite's residence in East Legon.



Sarkodie who was surprised the Despite Group of Companies boss toured the garage of the celebrant and was inspired at the sight of the fleet of flashy cars.



There were various models including Mercedes-AMG G63, Mercedes Benz Brabus, Mclaren P1, Mercedes 540K, among other expensive cars.



