How LilWin reacted to being the ‘Shatta Wale’ of the movie industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has said that he is aware of the fact that people perceive him to be a controversial person in the movie industry.



He stated that he is aware some of his harsh utterances cause a lot of confusion and controversies in the public domain.



LilWin admitted that although he is a controversial person, Ghanaians should learn to tolerate him because it helps his profession as an actor, stressing that people are entertained by his craft.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel, a journalist whose identity is not known asked, “Some people are saying you [LilWin] are the Shatta Wale in the movie industry, what would you say about that?"



LilWin retorted: “Honestly, I am controversial and I know I worry a lot. But it's impossible to disregard my presence within the system; it won’t work. So Ghanaians should learn to accept who I am.”



LilWin has recently been embroiled in controversies after he attacked actress, Martha Ankomah for disrespecting Kumawood.



Martha Ankomah, who was infuriated by LilWin’s outburst has sued the actor for defamation. She is seeking five million cedis in damages.



SB/BB