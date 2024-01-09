How Libianca turned her mental struggle into a global hit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Popular Cameroonian singer, Libianca Kenzonkinboum Fonji, known professionally as Libianca, has opened up about her smash hit, “People” and her expectations for the song.



Libianca sat down with DJ Slim on the DayBreak Hitz show on Hitz FM where she stated that she composed and recorded the song on a it was a song that many people could relate to as well.



“I recorded the song when I wasn’t feeling too good (mentally). So I got into the studio, let some stuff out and went back to bed.



“I think it’s because a lot of people can relate. What I was going through was what a lot of people were going through (well, not exactly what I was going through though). But I know a lot of people could relate,” she said.



She further cited her battle with Cyclothymia, (a milder form of bipolar disorder) and how she used it as an inspiration for her song.



“It's a less severe version of Bipolar disorder, I have my low moments and my highs. When the low comes…I have to motivate myself...so that I don't start going down,” she disclosed.



“People” was released in December 2022, and topped major music charts around the world and earned her the Viewers’ Choice Best International New Act category.



“Reactions were positive and the song made them feel seen because a lot of people could relate to the song. It was very touching,” she said.



