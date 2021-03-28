How I was sacked as a cashier in the USA because of tips - Mama Lee shares her story

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Oman Ghana, Contributor

Madam Louisa Debra aka Mama Lee, a member of popular 80s-90s Ghanaian drama group Osofo Dadzie has shared the story of her life journey including her time in the United States of America.



The veteran actress in a recent interview with Oman Channel on their Time with the Living Legends, recounted how she was ever sacked from a job in the US because of tips she was receiving from customers.



In her narration, she detailed that she was a restaurant attendant at a York University restaurant and in the course of her job, she received little cash tips from the students that at the end of each day accumulated into appreciable amounts.



She adds that she always added the tips given her by the students to her sales whenever her shift was over thinking that her supervisor will eventually give it back to her after balancing sales.



But according to her, the supervisor after seeing a pattern of her cash inflows exceeding her sales, thought she was cheating on the students and thus sacked her from the job.



“Some of the students refused to take their balance, some will just say take it. But I always thought I would take it back whenever I render accounts. So when I close and send the money to my supervisor he always asked me why the money was in excess and I would tell him that the students gave it to me. It continued for a while and even though I was not incurring loses, they called me one day and said my account was always in excess which is not good so I had to go,” she narrated.



Watch the interview with the legendary Mama Lee below:







