How I met Pawpaw - Aki gives details

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki has narrated how he first met his colleague and dynamic half, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.



Speaking in an interview with Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo, he said he knew that they both had chemistry right from when they first met. He also recalled being mistaken for Osita when they were residing in the same town even before they met.



“But before then, something happened. Because I have an uncle like my mother's family, most of them live in Abba. I always visit him in Abba. I noticed something.



"Whenever I go to the market to buy clothes, I would meet one woman that asked me, 'You were here yesterday? Remember you said I should keep these clothes for you'. She will give me the clothes. When Osita will come again, she will tell Osita 'You came and collected the clothes.' So it was happening. I didn't even know.



"So that day, when I saw him, I was like, 'yeah, that's the guy'. It was that was destined to be," he revealed.



He added that they bonded right away and even completed each other's lines during movie shoots.



“The chemistry from that first day, everything was just perfect. If you are on a set, if you're taking the line, maybe he misses the line, I will chip in without anybody knowing. Except if you're looking at the script. If I miss a line, he will correct me. And if you're not looking at the lines word to word, you will think it was planned,” he added.



Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme both rose to stardom in the early 2000s after the release of the hit movie “Aki na Ukwa” in 2002.





