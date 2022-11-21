How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to the 2022 World Cup opening in Qatar

Entertainment of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obviously struck by the colourful, beautiful and magnificent scenes that characterized the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening in Qatar, some Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts.



The official opening celebration held at the Al Bayt Stadium dazzled viewers with captivating visuals, rich cultural displays as well as many moments of class, royalty and wealth.



The crowd also witnessed breathtaking performances from the likes of American actor, Morgan Freeman; South Korean pop singer, Jung Kook, among others.



These and more triggered reactions from scores of individuals on social media, including some celebrities.



Basking in the ‘Qatar glory’, these celebrities took to social media to share their views on the colourful ceremony which topped Twitter trends.



Twitter was also buzzing with the outcome of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat against the host nation.



Read the posts below:





Look at where Qatar came from.. wow!



Get money ooooo you see how the West Pee on themselves when they can’t control you…



Cry my beloved Africa! — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 20, 2022

Qatar. An example of what money visionary leadership can achieve. If only my continent had a quarter of that vision. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 20, 2022

EB/AE