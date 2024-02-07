How Dr. Kwaku Oteng ‘swerved’ question about taxes introduced by the Akufo-Addo govt on radio

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, refused to comment on the government's numerous levies that are being introduced amid the country's hardship.



According to the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network, he is not into politics so it would be difficult for him to respond to issues that could affect his personality and his business.



When questioned about the various taxes implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Dr. Kwaku Oteng requested the journalist from his radio station to permit him to skip the question in order to steer clear of any potential controversy.



Speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Kwaku Oteng noted that there would be a “bombshell” if he decides to comment on the taxes introduced by the government.



During the conversation, the journalist known as Kwame asked, “So Dr. [Kwaku Oteng], what do you make of the taxes introduced by the government recently?”



Dr. Kwaku Oteng who was not comfortable with the question retorted, “Kwame, I beg you, I don’t do politics although I am excited when I see people doing it but you know I am not one of them. If I speak about it [taxes] there will be a bombshell. So with all due respect let this one pass me by.”



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come under intense scrutiny and criticism recently after the introduction of taxes that some sections of the public consider a “nuisance.”



Taxes including the electronic levy (E-levy) and the recent emission levy have led to a barrage of backlash that is directed at the government for exacerbating the plight of Ghanaians.



