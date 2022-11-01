How American actress Gabrielle Union and family earned Ghanaian names

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

American actress, Gabrielle Union-Wade earned a Ghanaian name after stepping foot on the soil of the West African country for the first time as part of her African tour to mark her 50th birthday.



The 'Bring It On' actress was given the name Akosua Safo by the Nkosuohene of Nyame Bekyere when she graced the enstoolment ceremony of Diallo Sumbry who is now the Chief of Development of Nyame Bekyere on October 31, 2022.



The actress's husband, Dwyane Wade, a former NBA player, and their 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, were also given Ghanaian names - Kwesi Safo and Nana Akua respectively.



The celebrity couple together with their child were presented with rich Ghanaian kente cloth in different patterns and colours. The community which lies between Adwaso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region gave the Americans a warm welcome and taste of their culture.



Nkosuohene Diallo Sumbry a presenter on GhanaWeb TV and host of Diaspora Link also doubles as the CEO of The Adinkra Group.









