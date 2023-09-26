House of Reps member presents Mohbad's case to the National Assembly

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the House of Representatives, has taken a significant step to guarantee the late singer receives justice as internet users wait for the results of investigations.



The politician through a letter, has urged the National Assembly to launch an investigation into what caused Mohbad's sudden death.



Ogbara presented many justifications for why she believed her colleagues should be interested in the terrible death of the singer.



In addition, the statement keenly described the tempestuous relationship between Mohbad and his former management headed by Naira Marley.



She also narrated how they contributed to his passing.



The politician acknowledged in another post that Mohbad had aided and abetted her political endeavours, and that his passing had been a great loss to the entertainment sector.



Additionally, Ogbara pledged to closely monitor the investigation's progress and see to it that those accountable for Mohbad's death were prosecuted.



As netizens voiced their views, there were conflicting reactions to the politician's attempt to bring justice to Mohbad's death.



Read some comments sighted below:



macneil__: "The way this case will fade away, Una go marvel."



darly_roasenberger: "History will remember 2023."



lola6l8: "Alhamdulilah, I hope this can be expedited @ samklef kudos."



iamsobolababatunde: "Everybody just dey do notice me from his demise."



iamkingobaron: "And you were there when he complained of the difficulty he is passing through, and you did nothing, life sha."



lacecity_udemeekpor: "I beg make politics no enter here I take God beg una . #justiceformohbad"



