Holy Spirit doesn’t care about your image or brand – DKB defends Cecilia Marfo

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, well known as DKB, has defended Cecilia Marfo following her issue with Joyce Blessing.



Some days ago, a video of Cecilia Marfo snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing at an event went viral.



She told her to reconcile with her estranged husband, Dave Joy after she took the microphone.



While some people are criticizing her for her actions, DKB has jumped into her defence.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, DKB stated that the Holy Spirit doesn’t care about someone’s image or brand when the person does not heed to him.



He said there is no issue of harassment in Cecilia Marfo and Joyce’s issue and for that matter, so-called true believers need to take a lesson from it.



DKB added that the ways of the spirit cannot be likened to physical.



He wrote: “The holy spirit doesn’t care about your image or brand or embarrassment when you don’t heed to him. Canal eyes will see this issue as public harassment, true believers will take a lesson from it to avoid the wrath of the Holy Spirit."



“If indeed you want to tell me trash for what I’ve written, please think twice, I’m the majority speaker at Zoomlion. The ways of the spirit are not the ways of the physical.”



