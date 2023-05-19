You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 19Article 1770185

Entertainment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: happghana.com

Hilda Baci explains how she lost 30kg to enable her stand and cook for 100 hours

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has revealed the demanding physical and mental training she undertook to be ready to cook for 100 hours and break the Guinness Book of Records.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef, who is currently on course to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, is said to have lost 30kg in the space of two years to achieve her desired body.

The internet has come upon an old video of Hilda showcasing her amazing weight loss progress.

This follows her courageous attempt to break the record now held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who continuously prepared food for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Hilda reported that she used to weigh 110kg but has successfully decreased her weight to 81kg during the 4-day cooking marathon. Hilda has shown an outstanding level of strength and resiliency.

She added that she had to exercise caution to maintain her present weight because of her poor eating habits.

“Some of you that just followed me don’t know this used to be me at a point, I was weighing 110 kg and this is me today at 81 kg. It took me two years to get here; losing weight and getting my desired body wasn’t easy. It took a lot of steps, and now that I have lost weight I have to maintain it so I don’t go back to where I was coming from,” she said.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:




Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Top 10 'conditions' in the $3 billion IMF deal the Akufo-Addo government got

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Asante Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako

I felt betrayed but I accepted and moved on – Isaac Amoako

Businessleading business icon

IMF and Ghana

First $600 million from IMF loan hits BoG’s account

Africaleading africa news icon

Australian Jocelyn Elliott at the airport in Ouagadougou in February 2016 after being released

Australian doctor freed 7 years after abduction in Burkina Faso

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Joe Ghartey is hopeful of becoming the next NPP flagbearer

Leadership lessons I picked from Ghana's presidential candidate aspirant Joe Ghartey