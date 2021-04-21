High-class cars owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng captured in one of his garages

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

The plush vehicles of Dr Kwaku Oteng, President of the Angel Group of Companies, have been captured in a latest video.



Zionfelix.net has learnt this is even in just one of his garages.



The expensive vehicles range from Rolls Royce, Benz and other heavy brands.



The Rolls Royce which was driven by the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network, Samuel Kofi Acheampong was customized with the Angel brand.



A section of the workers at ABN gushed over the vehicles.



Nana Yaa Brefo, Kwamina Sam Biney and veteran broadcast journalist, Kwame Adinkra were the notable faces in this video.



Watch the video below.



