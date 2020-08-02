Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Here’s what Ghanaian politicians are saying about Beyonce’s video with Shatta Wale

The release of Beyonce’s ‘Already’ music video that features Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has triggered reactions from fans and industry players. Joining the chorus of tributes are some Ghanaian politicians as they have taken to social media to shower congratulatory messages on the musician as well as other Ghanaian nationals who contributed to the making of the project.



Touted as the biggest collaboration ever for any Ghanaian artiste, 'Already' was released a year ago but had its official video released on July 31, 2020.



So far, the video has garnered over 6 million views and has stoked conversation on both traditional and digital media spaces. The video was released ahead of the 24-time Grammy Award-winning queen of pop’s ‘Black is King’ project.



‘Black is King’ is a musical film and visual album which was largely directed, written and executive produced by American singer Beyoncé.



The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.



Apart from Shatta Wale, there other Ghanaians who also contributed to the making of the ‘Black is King’ film. They include Samuel Bazawule, popularly known as Blitz the Ambassador, a Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, filmmaker, and visual artiste based in Brooklyn, New York; and Emmanuel Adjei, a Ghanaian-Dutch filmmaker and visual artist, whose work has explored the realms between film, music video, and art installation.



John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana who doubles as the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC); his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo have been reacting to the news.





Congratulations @dwpacademyworld. It’s exciting to see our local talents being recognized for their immeasurable talents & hard work. Across various sectors, it’s very clear Ghana has enormous potential to dominate & rule the world. It’s always, a thing of access & amplification. https://t.co/sx66rqas9z — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) August 1, 2020

Congratulations @shattawalegh, @dwpacademyworld & all those involved in the great collabo with @Beyonce. Congratulations also to @blitzambassador who was a director for the film. You have all raised high the flag of Ghana ????????. Keep up the good work & you will go higher. God Bless! — Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) August 1, 2020

