Here is what happened when Ohemaa Woyeje visited John Mahama in his office

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, paid a visit to former president, John Dramani Mahama to present to him her new book that was launched recently.



Ohemaa Woyeje presented one copy of her new book titled ‘2D Experience’ to John Mahama who accepted it and appreciated her for taking such initiative.



The outspoken media personality also gave the former President cans of her shito to help his diet and urged him to patronize her products as well.



After presenting the shito, John Mahama sarcastically remarked that since she is an entrepreneur, she could partake in the 24-hour economy policy he intends to enrol if his bid to become president materializes.



In a video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, on his Instagram page, the following conversation took place between Ohemaa Woyeje and John Dramani Mahama.



Ohemaa Woyeje: So I came to present my book to you, this is it



John Mahama: Oh wow, 2D experience book, that is good so this is my copy?



Ohemaa Woyeje: Yes



John Mahama: I accept it officially



Ohemaa Woyeje: I also brought you some of my shito, when Papa J (the late President, Jerry John Rawlings) was alive I used to supply him so this is yours.



Mahama: Oh nice so you have the can one too, this is good. I didn’t know you were an entrepreneur



Ohemaa Woyeje: Oh yes, I am



John Mahama: Then you will do the 24-hour economy



Ohemaa Woyeje: Yes sir so anytime you need a supply you can request



John Mahama: Okay



Ohemaa Woyeje: Thank you so much for your time. I will not take too much of your time and would like to leave



John Mahama: Okay, Thank you very much



Ohemaa Woyeje on November 11, 2023, launched her 2D experience book at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).



The book details her experiences as an entrepreneur and media personality.



Watch the video below





SB/BB