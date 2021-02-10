Music of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Here is how Strongman’s girlfriend celebrated rapper’s birthday

Strongman and babymama Nana Ama Strong

It is the birthday of Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner, and just as fans of the artiste have sent in well wishes to mark the day, his babymama, Nana Ama Strong has also penned downed an emotional message to him.



Nana Ama who has a baby with the rapper has reminded Strongman of her ending love for him in a video that was uploaded on her Instagram page.



The video that captured the two together had Daddy Lumba’s song ‘Odofopa Ama Ntem’ playing in the background.



The caption read: “Happy birthday to my better half, I thank God for ur life, age gracefully... boo u know I love u soo much words can’t explain ....cheers to good life superstar happy bday Naasei.”



Strongman in a reply to Nana Ama's post wrote: "I love You BABE ??????"



The rapper who turns 28 years today, February 10, 2021, has also blessed his fans with the release of a new song titled ‘Facts’ which was produced by TubhaniMuzik.









See the post below:



