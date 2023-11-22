Here are the five businesses Afia Schwarzenegger claims to own

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed the businesses she claims to own in Ghana to sustain herself economically.



According to her, she owns a restaurant and a travel and tour company. Additionally, she is involved in real estate, having built houses in various jurisdictions in Accra that are available for rent.



The socialite also indicated that she works with international companies as an ambassador for various business brands that earn her an income and contribute to her economic life.



Speaking in a TikTok live session in an interaction with her fans when one individual asked her about what she does for a living, she retorted, “You are asking where I work at? I have companies so which ones do you want to know? I have a travelling tour, I have got a restaurant, I am into real estate, which one do you want to know? I have a house at Pillar 2 for rent, I also have another house at Adenta Frafraha that I rent and another one at Achimota for rent.”



Afia Schwarzenegger went ahead to elaborate on the ambassadorial roles she holds for international companies including Nigeria and Turkey.



“I am also an ambassador for international companies. Ghanaians cannot pay me so I work with companies in Nigeria and Turkey. I am the brand ambassador for Elite Hair Clinic International in Turkey. I am a brand ambassador for Suzan Channel, the biggest cosmetic company in Nigeria and other ambassadorial roles. Think about yourselves not me,” said the comedienne.



Afia Schwarzenegger used to be a media personality and she worked with reputable companies like Despite Media and others.



She was also an actor who starred in a couple of movie series that made her known in the country.



