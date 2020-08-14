Here are 5 celebrities we saw at Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020
Source: Pulse Ghana
Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle is officially a husband.
The 'Bo Noo Ni 'hitmaker tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, in a traditional fashion in Accra in a glamourous style.
The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities.
Below, we share with you 5 Ghanaian celebrities we spotted at the ceremony.
Nana Ama McBrown
She was the co-host for the ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY PEOPLE ENJOYING GREENLINE FRUIT JUICE AT@joemettle WEDDING POWERED BY NATURE. #greenlineJuice #greenline #juice #orange #happy #smoothies #healthyfood #thinkmahogany #powered #watermelon #covid_19 #meeting #nature #drinks #watermelon #greeneyes #orangecounty #happy #happymarriage #settled2020 #congratulations
View this post on Instagram
Freshest couple ????????. Who rocks better????????. Dancing moves on High notes???????????? Is it Joe or Selassie. Mr and Mrs. @joemettle @serlcy_d #settled2020 #wedding #weddingdress #joemettle #beautifulday #ghana #africa #beautiful #gospel #freshestcoupleintown #joemettle
