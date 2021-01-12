Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Isshak Abdullai, Contributor

Help women lead in philanthropy - Yaa Amoako-Adu

Oil and Gas professional, Yaa Amoako-Adu

Philanthropy practised by Ghanaian women is on the rise and Oil and Gas professional Yaa Amoako-Adu is leading the charge to do more and organize more women to do more.



Yaa Amoako-Adu, believes more women who are passionate about philanthropy should come together to execute it at a level that will ensure that they get more support.



Yaa Amoako-Adu who was honoured in 2020 by the 'Ghana 40 Under 40 Awards' for her contribution and service to her community has made it known one of her goals this year is to reach out and empower the youth and women.



“At the end of this strange and difficult year, I choose to focus on charity. Philanthropy means love of humankind and I have had a front-row seat to the loving acts committed by my colleagues and these generous companies during this past year."



Recognized as a wonderful woman in a male-dominated industry, she fought through thick and thin to be in her position.



She became a local partner to an International third-party inspection company in the Oil and Gas sector at age 33 and won the Youngest Achiever in the Oil and Gas sector.



She is keen on raising young women in technical areas of the Oil and Gas business.



“While that plan has evolved over the year, I’m also working on getting more women to assist the needy and that's what I derive fulfilment from because those moments were a comfort to parents, children, and the volunteers who needed that small bit of normalcy in an abnormal time,” she said.



Through her efforts, her company, Apave Ghana Inspection, was able to sign an MOU with Takoradi Technical University (Mechanical Engineering Department) to help equip and continue to employ young men and women from the university to equip them and make them relevant in the emerging oil and gas industry in the country.



She is a strong advocate of indigenous inclusion and also women empowerment.