Entertainment of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Help me apologize to Bullet – Brella to Ghanaians

Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet is the CEO of Rufftown Records

A former artiste of Rufftown Records, Brella has begged Ghanaians to help him to render an apology to his former boss, Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet.



Brella ate the humble pie when speaking in a recent interview on Omy TV sighted by Zionfelix.net.



The young musician bemoaned some of his words were misinterpreted and that’s making him feel uncomfortable.



He stressed that he never said anywhere that Bullet was the one who killed Ebony.



According to him, he would have taken back his words if he can rewind time.



Brella asked Bullet to forgive after he became conscious about the repercussions that his action can have on his career.



He, therefore, pleaded to renowned men of God like Rev Owusu Bempah, Prophet Sampson Amoateng and others to beg Bullet for him.



He admitted that the harm has already been caused, but Bullet should find a way in his heart and forgive him.



