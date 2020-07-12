Entertainment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

He will rule one day - Shatta Wale and Michy celebrate birthday of their son Majesty

Shatta Wale, Michy and their son Majesty

The son of the dancehall turns a year older today, 11 July, and parents are celebrating him with heartwarming messages.



His mother, Michy, shared a cured photo of him and added that the love for him has saved her.



"Your love saved me. May God bless this little man forever. Happy birthday King Majesty,” she wrote.



His father, Shatta Wale in a longer, message, has spoken positivity into his son’s future, saying that he will one day rule in music and beyond.



He wrote “Happy Birthday to my King once again !!! King Majesty Will Rule one day. Not only in music but in all aspect of life with great and positive marks ..Love you Son !! Always remember Dad and Mum loves you so much".



Shatta Wale’s wish also came with a cute photo of his son, see it below.





