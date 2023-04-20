‘He was just a housefly that landed on my skin’ – Osebo slams Charlie Dior

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian stylist cum businessman Osebo the Zaraman has berated fashion critic Charlie Dior for criticizing his outfit.



Earlier, after spotting Osebo the Zaraman’s red carpet appearance at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK, popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, heavily chastised it.



Charlie Dior, who thought the outfit wasn’t inappropriate for such an event, asked whether Osebo was styled by a blind man.



“He always likes to turn a look and for some reason, it doesn’t turn. I don’t know what to call this look. However, these Balenciagas he is wearing are one of the hottest trends in fashion right now. It has been in retail for $950. I wanted one for myself until I saw him wear it. I mean what is this? It looks like he was styled by a blind man,” Charlie earlier stated on his YouTube channel.



But six months down the lane, Osebo has come out with his perfect response for the fashion critic.



Touching on the issue, Osebo said the attacks and ridicule never got to him.



According to the Zara boutique owner, Charlie Dior doesn’t have the capacity to belittle him.



“He isn’t the type of person that will say something for me to get hurt. Don’t believe a naked person who wants to clothe you (quotes an Akan idiom). What does he wear? Forget! Just take a look at the way he dresses and yet he talks about people. If you want to make money, and you have a lot of things to do, you won’t sit in Infront of the camera to denigrate people.



“Has he stood in the mirror to look at himself? To me, he is just like a housefly that has landed on my skin, I am not perturbed. I’d have acted if he were a mosquito. I don’t react when a housefly lands on my skin. When we talk about fashion, it is when people talk about you that makes it relevant. I give him news and headlines. He will publish it on YouTube and make money off it. He doesn’t deserve my attention,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Asked what he (Osebo) makes of Charlie Dior’s fashion sense, he responded, “I don’t want to talk about him. That’s his lane. He likes it and he feels good in what he wears.”



Watch the video below:







