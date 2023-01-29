He is the kindest - Wendy Shay's positive testimony about Sarkodie

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Wendy Shay has applauded rapper Sarkodie for believing in her talent and demonstrating mad love for her at the onset of her career.



According to Wendy, Sarkodie blessed her with a verse on her song, Psalm 35 when she was new in the industry.



She described the rapper as one of the kindest persons to have worked with despite the claim that Sarkodie ignores his colleagues who reach out to him for business.



"I released my first ever song on 1st June 2018… just 3 months in the industry I sent psalm 35 to @sarkodie. 2 hours later he sent his verse, I still have 2 songs with a top GH Artist since 2020 and the person never do am. I wanna say thank u @sarkodie you are too kind," she tweeted on January 28.



Rapper Sarkodie has had a number of his colleagues put dirt on him when it comes to his nonchalant attitude in responding to their messages and calls.



Samini, Edem, DeeMoney, Yemi Alade, Meiway are among those who have openly rebuked Sarkodie for failing to respond to them at the time they requested a collaboration.



Samini has openly declared that he will not work with the rapper due to his failure to respond to his messages.



Describing him as fake and disrespectful in a viral tweet, he wrote: "Not sure I’ll need a verse from sark but if he ever does need one I’m not interested and that’s facts. He knows this himself. )y3 Alo sometimes and I don’t play that. Yes or no be problem for am so e go slow you and your project go dull …, he did it to me on burning EP".



I released my first ever song on 1st June 2018… just 3 months in the industry I sent psalm 35 to @sarkodie 2 hours later he sent his verse,I still have 2 songs with a top GH Artist since 2020 and the person never do am. I wanna say thank u @sarkodie you are too kind — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) January 28, 2023

