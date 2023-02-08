Have confidence; ignore cyberbullies - Etornam Agbenyo to plus-size women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Plus-size men and women who are continuously bullied and trolled online for their body size have been encouraged to ignore the negative comments meant to dim their spirits.



Regina Etornam Agbenyo, a contestant of Miss Excel Plus, has highlighted the plights of plus-size women and the damage cyberbullying has had on the lives of some friends.



Speaking on Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV, Etornam urged her colleagues to come out of their shells and take things easy when bombarded with hate comments.



"As for me, my confidence level is always high, I am not moved by what you are saying out there. I do what am interested in...the fact I am naked or half naked and I post my photo and you come to comment negatively.



"It is high time that plus-size ladies had more confidence in themselves to do whatever they wish. Stigmatization and body-shaming have led a lot to their graves...they are always in cars, and they can't step out. Some claim that plus-size women can never get married because men want smart ladies," she told GhanaWeb.



Etornam explained that the weight loss journey doesn't come easy, adding that some women have been led to their graves as a result of damning comments.



She urged the general public to be measured in their comments.



"You have to be focused in life. That is how God created us. There are exercises we can do to keep fit to keep the body going...it is not easy to lose weight, it comes with discipline," she charged.



