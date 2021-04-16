Happy FM to bid farewell to DJ Advicer on Saturday, April 17

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Ghanaian media fraternity is set to pay its last respect to renowned radio personality Isaac De-Graft Danquah known by all as DJ Advicer on Saturday, April 17, 2021.



The former host of Happy98.9FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ was well recognized for being the best music promoter in the Ghana music industry.



The final rites of the celebrated radio presenter who invested in the kingdom of God will be at the Prisons Interdenominational Church, Cantonments from 6am to 8am with friends and family in attendance.



The Supreme Selector’s sudden demise occurred on the dawn of Thursday March 4, 2021 after a short illness.



Director of Broadcasting of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), parent company of Happy98.9FM, Timothy Karikari commenting on the funeral intimated the ceremony will happen under the strictest adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.



He disclosed that the ceremony will be broadcasted on the social media platforms of the brand for the benefit of the many who cannot attend.



DJ Advicer has left a legacy too big to fill and will always remain in the hearts of Ghanaians.