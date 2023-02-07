Hammer, Bullet, Wendy Shay endorse new version of Kwame Yogot’s ‘I am feeling Okay’ song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Yogot appears to have struck gold with the refix of his ‘I Feeling am Ok’ song as industry players are lavishing praises on for the song.



Following wise counsel from legendary beat producer, Da’ Hammer, Yogot entered the studio again to remake the song and he came out with a masterpiece.



In accordance with Da’ Hammer’s advice, Yogot replaced the rap lines with singing verses that re-enforce the objective of the song.



Yogot channels his inner singing skills on this one to produce a masterpiece that is already gaining raved reviews as a potential song of the year.



In a social media post, Da Hammer critiqued the song and commended Kwame Yogot for reworking the song and showing his single skills.



“When rapper Kwame Yogot sent me this song a few weeks ago to review, I was so surprised to find out the entire chorus was sung by him, including the backing vocals and all.



“I immediately asked him to get rid of all the frivolous rap that so often waters down his songs and replace it with singing verses instead, cos honestly the rap took away from the sincerity of the song and its conviction. I’m so glad he listened. Never too late to rediscover yourself. KWAME YOGOT is officially a singer henceforth”.



Celebrated musician and producer, Bullet also in a video shared on his social media handles, described the song as ‘my favorite song right now’.



His endorsement was backed by Wendy Shay who in the video jammed to the track.



About I’m feeling Okay’



The mid-tempo song which was released in the early hours of Friday, January 13, 2022, is a motivational song.



Kwame Yogot in the song tries to inspire confidence in his fans and urges them to remain determined regardless of the challenges.



Yogot shares the message of content, prayer, and gratitude in his new songs as he highlights the strides he has made in his music career.



In the song produced by Abochi, Yogot also highlights the importance of honesty and encourages his fans to take time off and have some fun after laboring hard.





